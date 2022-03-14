Left Menu

EU to keep talking with Bulgaria until enlargement spat solved, Borrell says

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:23 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission will continue talking to Bulgaria to get its approval for accepting North Macedonia into the bloc, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. "We will continue talking (with Bulgaria) until this issue will be solved," he told reporters on a visit to the North Macedonian capital, Skopje, adding he perceived an improved atmosphere between the two governments.

Bilateral issues cannot any longer determine an accession process, Borrell underlined.

