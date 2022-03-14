Left Menu

6 held in Faridabad for duping LIC policy holders

Six men were arrested here for duping LIC policy holders promising them high returns on a fake policy, Faridabad Police said on Monday. After getting the information, they would call the policy holder and would pretend to be LIC officers, said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six men were arrested here for duping LIC policy holders promising them high returns on a fake policy, Faridabad Police said on Monday. The accused revealed that in all they executed 242 such frauds across India, with eight of them in Haryana.

A mobile, SIM cards, a walkie-talkie device, and Rs 1 lakh in cash were also recovered from their possession, they said.

Two of the gang members involved in the racket, which was run from a call centre, are still at large, and efforts are being made to nab them, police said. Police was informed about the racket, when a local resident, Manoj, filed a complaint at their Cyber Crime Police Station alleging he was duped of Rs 8.5 lakh by these people. A team led by Inspector Basant Kumar busted the gang arresting Ashok, Shaan, Amit, Ravindra, Pradeep, and Tarun. "The accused used to collect data of LIC policy holders from a broker. After getting the information, they would call the policy holder and would pretend to be LIC officers," said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh. He said the accused would then lure the customers with a fake policy with higher returns, and when they had taken them into confidence, would extort money from them on some pretext or the other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

