BRIEF-AstraZeneca Updates On US Review Of Fasenra In Nasal Polyps
AstraZeneca PLC:
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - UPDATE ON US REVIEW OF FASENRA IN NASAL POLYPS
* ASTRAZENECA - US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ISSUED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER (CRL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
