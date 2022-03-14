Left Menu

Russia says some 250,000 refugees have arrived from Ukraine - agencies

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:59 IST
Nearly 250,000 refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine, Russian news agencies quoted the acting head of the emergencies ministry on Monday as saying.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying it needed to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbour in what it calls a special military operation. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

