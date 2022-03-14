1,080 corruption cases reported in armed forces since 2010: Govt data

A total of 1,080 cases of alleged corruption involving armed forces personnel was reported since 2010 with the Army topping the list with 1,046 such cases, according to details provided by the Defence ministry in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a question, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the Indian Air Force reported 29 corruption cases since 2010 while the number in the Navy was five.

The number of corruption cases in the Army was 1,046 and the figure is for the period between 2013 and 2021, he said, Bhatt was asked about the number of corruption cases involving armed forces personnel since 2010.

He said there has been a decrease in the number of corruption-related complaints and the likely reasons for the same are: strict action against delinquent personnel, sensitisation of the environment on the severity of consequences and regular promulgation of advisories and policies.

To a separate question on criminal cases involving the armed forces personnel, the minister of state for the defence said they are dealt with very severely and that the punishment for such offences is ''exemplary''.

''The personnel of armed forces are dealt with very severely for any criminal offence. Based on the nature of crimes committed, either an inquiry is conducted or the case is handed over to the civil police,'' he said.

''The punishment meted by the armed forces to service personnel is exemplary. Since these are the matters which affect the morale of the armed forces and are sensitive in nature, a centralized record/data of criminal cases is not maintained,'' Bhatt said.

The minister said the criminal cases are dealt with on a ''case-to-case basis'' based on the allegations, either by the armed force itself or by the civil police. Replying to another question on the selection of Republic Day tableaux, Bhatt said a well-established system is followed for the selection.

He was asked why Tamil Nadu's tableau was rejected for participation in this year's Republic Day parade.

Bhatt said the tableau from Tamil Nadu was considered during the first three rounds of the meetings of the expert committee constituted to evaluate the proposals. After the third round of meetings, the tableau could not make it into the final list of 12 shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day parade, he said.

''There exists a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day parade,'' the minister said. ''The tableaux proposals received from various States/UTs are evaluated in a series of meetings of the expert committee comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography etc,'' he said. Bhatt said the proposals are examined on the basis of the theme, concept, design and their visual impact.

