Bill tabled in assembly to enact common law for setting up civic bodies in Assam

The Assam government on Monday proposed a new legislation for a common law to establish municipal corporations in the state.

The Assam Municipal Corporation Bill, 2022, introduced by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly, seeks to provide provisions for urban development keeping in view future requirements.

The 'statement of objects and reasons' of the bill read as certain parts of Assam are experiencing rapid urbanisation, the government intends to establish new municipal corporations to provide better civic facilities.

With this in view, the bill has been drafted for providing a common law to establish municipal corporations whenever necessary, subject to conditions, so that no separate legislation is necessary for each of the corporations to be set up.

