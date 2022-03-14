Left Menu

Ukraine president orders some business taxes eased as part of war effort

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had asked Ukraine's government to ease tax pressure on small and medium-sized businesses because of his country's war with Russia.

"The economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's aims," Zelenskiy said in a video address. He said he had told the government "to relax taxes as much as possible, to remove all difficulties, absolutely everything".

