Alvin Botes concludes working visit to Norway and Sweden

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his Working Visit to Norway and Sweden, which took place from 07 – 11 March 2022.

In Norway, the Deputy Minister participated in a political consultation with the country's State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henrik Thune. The meeting centred around common areas of cooperation which includes a review of bilateral relations, peace and reconciliation, and women, peace, and security. The Deputy Minister also had consultations with Mr Halvard Ingebrigtsen, the Norwegian Secretary of State to the Minister of Trade and Fisheries.

In addition to the consultations, Deputy Minister Botes visited the Nobel Peace Centre for roundtable discussions with the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs (NUPI) on South Africa's Foreign Policy and Peace and Security.

The Deputy Minister also participated in a business seminar hosted by the Norwegian-Africa Business Association (NABA), which focused on green energy and South African investment opportunities in this field.

Deputy Minister Botes had an opportunity to engage with various companies to promote investments in South Africa.

In Stockholm, the Deputy Minister participated in a political consultation with Ms Karin Wallensteen, Swedish State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting focused on areas of bilateral relations, climate change, generation equality, and peace and security.

The Deputy Minister also had bilateral discussions with Mr Krister, Nilsson, State Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs, on Sweden's Green Industry Transition, focussing on the linkages between climate change and trade. The Deputy Minister participated in a business seminar, which provided an opportunity to engage with Business Sweden and to discuss investment opportunities in South Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)