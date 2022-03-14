Left Menu

UK will continue providing Ukraine with defensive weapons -PM's spokesman

Russian missile strikes on a Ukrainian base near the Polish border are deeply concerning but will not deter Britain from continuing to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. Asked whether they would deter Britain from sending further weapons, he said: "No. We will absolutely carry on providing this defensive, lethal capability to the Ukrainian government.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:18 IST
UK will continue providing Ukraine with defensive weapons -PM's spokesman
Russian missile strikes on a Ukrainian base near the Polish border are deeply concerning but will not deter Britain from continuing to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. The Russian defence ministry said the strike had destroyed "foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons".

"These strikes are deeply concerning," Johnson's spokesman said. Asked whether they would deter Britain from sending further weapons, he said: "No. We will absolutely carry on providing this defensive, lethal capability to the Ukrainian government. It is vital we do so, we know it has been helpful, we know it has been successfully deployed."

