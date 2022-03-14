Pune: 21-year-old stabs class 10th girl

In a horrifying incident, a minor girl was stabbed by a 21-year-old man in the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune on Monday. The incident occurred on the school premises. The young girl was a student of Class 10th. The accused consumed poison after stabbing the girl as informed by Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune.

The DCP said, "The accused consumed poison after stabbing the girl, both are admitted to the hospital but the motive of the incident is not known yet." Further investigation is underway, said the police. (ANI)

