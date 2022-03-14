Lebanon judge freezes assets of five banks and members of their boards - document

A Lebanese judge has moved to freeze the assets of five banks and members of their boards, a judicial document showed on Monday.

A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of five Lebanese banks, the prosecutor told Reuters.

