Lebanon judge freezes assets of five banks and members of their boards - document

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:24 IST
A Lebanese judge has moved to freeze the assets of five banks and members of their boards, a judicial document showed on Monday.

A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of five Lebanese banks, the prosecutor told Reuters.

