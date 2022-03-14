Left Menu

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; 8 rescued, several feared trapped

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:30 IST
Visuals from scene Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight workers were rescued and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Kashmere Gate area here on Monday, police said.

The fire department said it received information about the incident at 5.24 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''Information was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. Police, fire service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.'' ''So far, eight workers at the site have been rescued,'' he said.

Three to four workers are feared trapped under the debris, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

