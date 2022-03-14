World News Roundup: Over 2,400 civilians died in Mariupol since Russian invaded, EU says; Abramovich jet in Israel, minister says no haven for sanctioned Russians and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Over 2,400 civilians died in Mariupol since Russian invaded, EU says

More than 2,400 civilians have been killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since Russia invaded the country last month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. Borrell, speaking at a news conference in Skopje, said that more than 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine and the number of refugees could swell to 4-5 million.

Abramovich jet in Israel, minister says no haven for sanctioned Russians

A jet suspected to be used by sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich was in Israel on Monday, but the foreign minister said the country was not a haven for Russian businessmen subject to international asset freezes over the invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel's financial, banking and aviation authorities were coordinating on the issue.

Kyiv apartment block shelled but Ukraine peace talks begin with some hopes intact

Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks on a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday, despite the fatal shelling of a residential building in Kyiv. Both sides reported rare progress at the weekend after earlier rounds have primarily focused on ceasefires to get aid to towns and cities under siege by Russian forces and evacuate civilians; those truces have frequently failed.

Kyiv urges West to back Ukraine to 'avert a larger war'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons and apply more sanctions on Russia to help prevent other countries being dragged into a wider conflict. Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to do more to help it resist the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. Some Western governments fear that doing so could pull other countries, including NATO member states, into the war.

Explainer-Is it legal for foreigners to fight for Ukraine?

As thousands of would-be fighters from outside the country volunteer to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, some may also face legal consequences in their home countries. Citizens of Canada, Georgia, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are among the volunteers, Reuters and other media organizations have reported.

Ukraine president orders some business taxes eased as part of war effort

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had asked Ukraine's government to ease tax pressure on small and medium-sized businesses because of his country's war with Russia. "The economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's aims," Zelenskiy said in a video address. He said he had told the government "to relax taxes as much as possible, to remove all difficulties, absolutely everything".

Refugee exodus reaches 2.8 million as Russian strikes hit west Ukraine

People fleeing what had been the relative safety of western Ukraine joined thousands crossing into eastern Europe on Monday after Russia attacked a Ukrainian base near the border with NATO-member Poland. Ukraine said 35 people were killed at the base on Sunday. Moscow said up to 180 "foreign mercenaries" died and a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed.

Russian delegation suspends participation in Council of Europe body - RIA

Russia's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is suspending its participation and will not take part in meetings, Russia's RIA news agency cited a member of the Russian delegation as saying on Monday. Russia's foreign ministry last week said Moscow would stop participating in the Council of Europe.

Ukraine says Russia talks focus on ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees

The fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday will focus on achieving a ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees for Ukraine, one of the Ukrainian negotiators Mykhailo Podolyak said. Ukraine's position remained unchanged in insisting on a ceasefire before talks on future relations could happen, he said in a social media post and accompanying video.

Meta narrows guidance to prohibit calls for death of a head of state

Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Sunday that it is further narrowing its content moderation policy for Ukraine to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state, according to an internal company post seen by Reuters. The move came after Reuters reported last week that Meta was temporarily allowing some posts on Facebook and Instagram calling for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

