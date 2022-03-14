Delhi: Under-construction building collapses near Kashmiri Gate, 8 rescued

Left Menu

An under-construction building has collapsed at Delhi's Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate on Monday, Delhi Fire Service informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:32 IST
Visuals from scene (Photo source: Delhi Fire Service). Image Credit: ANI
An under-construction building has collapsed at Delhi's Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate on Monday, Delhi Fire Service informed. As many as eight persons have been rescued so far, while a few persons are feared to be trapped under the debris.

"Eight persons rescued from the site after an under-construction building collapses at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate; search and rescue operation underway," police said. Delhi Fire Service further added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) teams have been called.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

