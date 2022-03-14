Left Menu

Three held after woman accuses them of practicing black magic on son

Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly practicing black magic on a 9-year-old boy, Thane police said.A Chitalsar police station official said Kuldip Nikam, Sneha Shinde and Kishore Navale were charged under provisions of The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and IPC.The complainant is Kuldips sister.

Three held after woman accuses them of practicing black magic on son
Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly practicing black magic on a 9-year-old boy, Thane police said.

A Chitalsar police station official said Kuldip Nikam, Sneha Shinde and Kishore Navale were charged under provisions of The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC.

''The complainant is Kuldip's sister. She has alleged the accused and his wife would tell her that her 9-year-old son was possessed. They would beat him up and were planning to sacrifice him as part of a ritual, the woman has told police,'' the official said.

The complaint was filed on March 12 and a probe was underway, the Chitalsar police station official added.

