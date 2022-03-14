MINUSCA holds training session for Bangladeshi officers on emergency measures

The Penitentiary Affairs Unit and the Human Rights Division of MINUSCA in collaboration with the MINUSCA Police organized, from March 10 to 11, 2022, in Bouar, a training session for officers of the Bangladeshi mainland of the UN mission, on procedures for the arrest, detention, release and surrender of suspects.

Bringing together 32 people, including six women, this training session aimed to raise awareness among UN troops on the application and respect of the Temporary Emergency Measures which ensure that anyone apprehended and placed under the effective control of the UN must be treated with humanity and in a manner consistent with applicable international humanitarian, human rights and refugee standards.

According to one participant, "this training session made it possible to become familiar with the filling in of the various registers, the forms for the surrender of persons arrested, the techniques for handcuffing suspects, respect for human rights during the arrest, the detention and transfer of apprehended persons etc".

It should be noted that the applicability of the Temporary Emergency Measures is limited to situations where an apprehended individual is placed under the effective control of the UN mission, on the treatment of detention within the framework of UN peacekeeping operations.

