Left Menu

Russian official says he hopes dialogue with U.S. on cybersecurity will resume - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:43 IST
Russian official says he hopes dialogue with U.S. on cybersecurity will resume - TASS

Moscow wants to resume its dialogue with Washington on cybersecurity issues and is hoping the United States will continue cooperation, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov as saying in an interview.

Asked whether talks on cybersecurity could be considered frozen, Syromolotov said he hoped the "spirit of Geneva" that emerged after the two countries' presidents met in Switzerland last year would prevail and dialogue could resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022