Russian official says he hopes dialogue with U.S. on cybersecurity will resume - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:43 IST
Moscow wants to resume its dialogue with Washington on cybersecurity issues and is hoping the United States will continue cooperation, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov as saying in an interview.
Asked whether talks on cybersecurity could be considered frozen, Syromolotov said he hoped the "spirit of Geneva" that emerged after the two countries' presidents met in Switzerland last year would prevail and dialogue could resume.
