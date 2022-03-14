Left Menu

Mumbai: Civic ward delimitation process to start afresh under new law

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:48 IST
Mumbai: Civic ward delimitation process to start afresh under new law
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the ward delimitation process undertaken for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

As per an order issued on March 11, a fresh ward delimitation process will be undertaken under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act 2022, which were passed recently in the state legislature.

As per the nod given by the state government earlier, the BMC had prepared draft boundaries to create nine new wards, which would have taken their total strength from 227 now to 236.

The civic body, in February, had called for suggestions and objections from the public about ward delimitation and had got 812 recommendations. Amendments bills to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act as well as the Maharashtra Village Panchayats and Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act were passed last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022