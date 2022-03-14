UN says at least 636 civilians killed in Ukraine so far
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday it had confirmed the deaths of at least 636 civilians in Ukraine through to March 13, including 46 children.
The actual toll is likely much higher, it said, since there have been delays receiving and corroborating reports from places with intense hostilities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol.
OHCHR has some 50 staff members involved with human rights monitoring in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
U.N. nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine -diplomats
Putin escalating in unacceptable manner with nuclear high alert - U.S. ambassador to U.N.
U.N. nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine
Ukrainian refugee outflow hits 368,000, still rising - U.N.