SC warns lawyer for his ‘adventure’ of filing case without concern

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a lawyer to be “careful” in the future and warned him against entering into the “adventure” of filing cases where he has no concern and dismissed his PIL seeking relaxation in cut-off marks for NEET- PG examination for the present academic session. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, at the outset, asked about the locus of the PIL petitioner, a lawyer, for filing a case seeking relaxation in the cut-off marks for the NEET-PG examination. The bench was irked over the fact that the lawyer, after seeking urgent listing of the PIL before the CJI-led bench, mentioned the case again before it and got listed the matter with which he has no connection. “In the meanwhile, the National Board of Examination (NBE) has taken a decision to relax the cut-off marks by 15 per cent (of NEET-PG). The petitioner has absolutely no concern with the lis that is raised in this petition. Moreover, the petitioner has sought for a stay of the third round of counselling or the mop-up round for the admissions...,” it said. The order noted that the petitioner (M N Umesh) has no concern with the issue and filed the petition because he claimed to be a “public-spirited lawyer”. “Precious time of the court is wasted by the petitions like this writ petition. Such time can be spent in hearing more pressing matters which are awaiting listing. The petitioner is warned to be careful and not enter into this adventure of filing writ petitions in matters where he has absolutely no concern. The writ petition is disposed of,” it ordered. “I apologise,” said the lawyer. At the outset, the bench said that being a public-spirited person cannot be an excuse to file petitions which do not concern the petitioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)