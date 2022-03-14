Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine peace talks begin

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine peace talks begin

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while bank stocks gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.18 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,000.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.56 points, or 0.04%, at 4,202.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.68 points, or 0.38%, to 12,795.12 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022