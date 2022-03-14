Karnataka IT Minister launches country’s first digital water data bank

Karnataka Minister for IT-BT C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday launched India's first digital water data bank ‘AQVERIUM’, formed by AquaKraft Group Ventures.

Launching the digital startup of the company that is headquartered here, the minister said this is a unique innovation combining sustainable and green technologies along with information technology, skill development and entrepreneurship.

He also called upon startups to have a holistic approach towards finding a solution to a crisis that stares not only at India but also the world.

Saying that clean water and water security is the key for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Narayan told the audience that the Indian water and sanitation market, which was pegged at USD 297 billion, is highly unorganised and the need of the hour is a comprehensive 360-degrees approach towards water management as a blend of green and sustainable treatment technologies.

Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Founder Chairman and CEO of AquaKraft Group Ventures, said the AQVERIUM intends to function as a centre for innovation, sustainability and social entrepreneurship to train over 10 lakh youth in water, sanitation, hydro-geological sciences and data sciences.

He added that the company offers a unique social franchising model to create 'water entrepreneurs' with an objective to make India ‘Water Positive’ by 2030.

