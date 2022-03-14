Left Menu

Karnataka IT Minister launches country’s first digital water data bank

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:11 IST
Karnataka IT Minister launches country’s first digital water data bank
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister for IT-BT C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday launched India's first digital water data bank ‘AQVERIUM’, formed by AquaKraft Group Ventures.

Launching the digital startup of the company that is headquartered here, the minister said this is a unique innovation combining sustainable and green technologies along with information technology, skill development and entrepreneurship.

He also called upon startups to have a holistic approach towards finding a solution to a crisis that stares not only at India but also the world.

Saying that clean water and water security is the key for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Narayan told the audience that the Indian water and sanitation market, which was pegged at USD 297 billion, is highly unorganised and the need of the hour is a comprehensive 360-degrees approach towards water management as a blend of green and sustainable treatment technologies.

Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Founder Chairman and CEO of AquaKraft Group Ventures, said the AQVERIUM intends to function as a centre for innovation, sustainability and social entrepreneurship to train over 10 lakh youth in water, sanitation, hydro-geological sciences and data sciences.

He added that the company offers a unique social franchising model to create 'water entrepreneurs' with an objective to make India ‘Water Positive’ by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022