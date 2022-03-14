Gas cylinder explodes inside jail in J-K's Doda, 4 cops hurt

Four police personnel suffered burns on Monday when a cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a jail in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The 5-kg LPG cylinder exploded inside a barrack, housing police guards, at district jail Bhaderwah, injuring four policemen, Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Abdul Qayoom said.

He said the barrack suffered damage in the fire which was immediately brought under control.

Police officials said the incident occurred around 2.35 pm and three of the injured – selection grade constables Nazir Ahmad, Mohd Musa and constable Raju Sharma – were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Doda for specialized treatment.

Special Police Officer Suraj Kumar suffered minor injuries and was discharged after first aid, the officials said.

''We were in our barrack and were about to leave for lunch when we heard a deafening sound from the corner of the hall followed by a massive fire,'' one of the injured policemen, Nazir Ahmad, said.

Ahmad said they had just returned from duty to offer mid-day prayers when the incident took place.

Initially, they were shifted to sub-district hospital Bhaderwah and later referred to GMC Doda, the officials said, adding they have suffered 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries.

The SSP said the condition of all the injured was stated to be ''stable''.

