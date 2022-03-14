Left Menu

Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia will continue on Tuesday

Updated: 14-03-2022 19:34 IST
  • Ukraine

Talks between Ukraine and Russia paused on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Twitter.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak .

