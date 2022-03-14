7 arrested for cow slaughtering in Hoshiarpur

Police on Monday arrested seven people, including two women, in connection with the recent cow slaughtering incident here.

One hammer, three knives, two sickles, two choppers, and three sharp bodkins were recovered from the possession of the accused, they said.

The accused were identified as Sawan, Satpal, Surjit Lal, Jeevan Ali, Kamaljit Kaur, Salma, and Anbar Hussain , said police.

On Saturday, carcasses of at least 19 cows had been found at an abandoned place near railway track close to Jhans village, about 36 kms from here.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhruman H Nimbale said the case was cracked by a police team headed by Mukhtiar Rai, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Hoshiarpur. During investigation, it was found that five cases under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the IPC, had been registered against Satpal, one of the accused, at various police stations in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts.

Nimbale said a further investigation was underway.

