Left Menu

7 arrested for cow slaughtering in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:43 IST
7 arrested for cow slaughtering in Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday arrested seven people, including two women, in connection with the recent cow slaughtering incident here.

One hammer, three knives, two sickles, two choppers, and three sharp bodkins were recovered from the possession of the accused, they said.

The accused were identified as Sawan, Satpal, Surjit Lal, Jeevan Ali, Kamaljit Kaur, Salma, and Anbar Hussain , said police.

On Saturday, carcasses of at least 19 cows had been found at an abandoned place near railway track close to Jhans village, about 36 kms from here.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhruman H Nimbale said the case was cracked by a police team headed by Mukhtiar Rai, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Hoshiarpur. During investigation, it was found that five cases under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the IPC, had been registered against Satpal, one of the accused, at various police stations in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts.

Nimbale said a further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022