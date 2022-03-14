Left Menu

HP: Youth Cong workers protesting against unemployment hurt in lathicharge, claims MLA

Several youth Congress workers protesting against unemployment here were injured in alleged lathicharge by police on Monday, a Congress legislator has said.Speaking in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that around 10-12 youth Congress workers were injured in the incident near the assembly.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:01 IST
Speaking in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that around 10-12 youth Congress workers were injured in the incident near the assembly. He also demanded action against police personnel responsible for the lathicharge. Sukhu claimed that about 11 lakh youngsters were unemployed in the state.

