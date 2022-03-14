Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia video link talks to resume

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:14 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says peace talks with Russia have ended for the day but will resume on Tuesday..

The two countries held negotiations by video link for the first time on March 10 in what is considered the fourth rounds of talks after three largely fruitless meetings held in person on the Belarusian border.

“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

He earlier said that “communication is being held yet it's hard.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

