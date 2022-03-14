Russia says mass evacuation has started from Mariupol - agencies

Russia's defence ministry on Monday said that the mass evacuation of people from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol had started, Russian news agencies reported.

The defence ministry added that out of 10 routes that had been proposed for "humanitarian corridors" for evacuation on Monday, the authorities in Kyiv had agreed to only three, none of which lead to Russia, the agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)