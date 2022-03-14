Left Menu

2 held in UP town with 20 kg 'charas'

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:34 IST
2 held in UP town with 20 kg 'charas'
Two people were arrested with 20.5 kg charas worth Rs 2.1 crore in Maharajganj district, police here said on Monday.

Bechu (28) and Sanjeev Kumar (26), both from Maharajganj, were arrested near Baba Mandir area of Shyamdeurwa on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Gupta said. One member of the gang managed to escape and a hunt is on to nab him, Gupta said.

The two accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said, adding that an investigation is on in the matter.

