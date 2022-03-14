Left Menu

India, Canada review cooperation in key sectors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:34 IST
India, Canada review cooperation in key sectors
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada on Monday reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in areas of security, trade and investment, education, and science and technology.

The review was carried out at a meeting in Delhi that was held under the framework of India-Canada Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs).

''The discussions were cordial and friendly. Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment, education, science and technology, consular and mobility,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''They agreed that the two countries should continue work to renew the momentum in relations and convene meetings of bilateral dialogues and working groups,'' it said in a statement.

It said the meeting also provided the opportunity to exchange assessments on regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

''Both sides agreed to continue their productive consultations,'' the MEA said.

The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA.

The Canadian side was headed by Marta Morgan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022