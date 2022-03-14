India, Canada review cooperation in key sectors

India and Canada on Monday reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in areas of security, trade and investment, education, and science and technology.

The review was carried out at a meeting in Delhi that was held under the framework of India-Canada Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs).

''The discussions were cordial and friendly. Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment, education, science and technology, consular and mobility,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''They agreed that the two countries should continue work to renew the momentum in relations and convene meetings of bilateral dialogues and working groups,'' it said in a statement.

It said the meeting also provided the opportunity to exchange assessments on regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

''Both sides agreed to continue their productive consultations,'' the MEA said.

The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA.

The Canadian side was headed by Marta Morgan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada.

