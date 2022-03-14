Left Menu

Woman shot dead in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:37 IST
Woman shot dead in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman was shot dead on Monday in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when the woman was lying outside her rented accommodation.

The woman suffered bullet injury on her chin, they said.

A senior police officer said the family members informed that the woman and her husband were living separately. She was working at a factory in a nearby area, police said.

The case is being investigated from all angles, they said.

The body was sent to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022