Woman shot dead in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

A 38-year-old woman was shot dead on Monday in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when the woman was lying outside her rented accommodation.

The woman suffered bullet injury on her chin, they said.

A senior police officer said the family members informed that the woman and her husband were living separately. She was working at a factory in a nearby area, police said.

The case is being investigated from all angles, they said.

The body was sent to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

