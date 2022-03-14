Act of terror: J-K Police on killing of Army jawan in Budgam

The killing of Territorial Army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, whose body was found in an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, was a ''terror'' act and a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in the crime has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Malla was found dead on Thursday, three days after he had gone missing.

''Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be #terror act of #abduction & #murder, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

The IGP said a terrorist associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime has been arrested.

''Other 03 LeT #terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law, the IGP Kashmir said.

Malla, held guilty in 2019 by a court martial along with his company commander Major Leetul Gogoi for ''fraternising'' with a local woman and ''being away from the place of duty while in operational area'', had gone missing from his village Lokipora in Khag area on last Monday.

The IGP had on Thursday said the police were investigating the case from all angles.

''We are probing both the angles -- terror crime angle or maybe there was some fight because of personal animosity and he was murdered. The investigation is going on in both directions,'' Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, giving details, a police spokesman said police on March 7 received information about missing of the Army jawan from his residence and accordingly, after lodging a formal missing report, the search operation to trace the missing jawan was launched.

''It was on March 10 that police learnt about the digging of fresh soil at a spot between Larkipora village and Labran Khag and accordingly his body was recovered from there. After recovery of the body, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered and investigation was taken up,'' the spokesman said.

Specific leads were generated which led to one suspect identified as Ather Illahi Sheikh, he said.

During questioning, Sheikh confessed that on March 6, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT came to his house and stayed there for a night.

The next day, pursuant to a well knit conspiracy, the Army jawan was called by Sheikh to his residence from where he was kidnapped by all the four and was taken to the spot from where the body was ultimately retrieved,'' the spokesman said.

After killing the Army jawan, Sheikh got the shovel from his house which was used to bury the body, he said.

The shovel was also recovered by the investigating team and further investigation into the case is going on, the spokesman said.

