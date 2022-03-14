MP Human Rights Commission slaps notice on police for beating naked man
Taking cognisance of some police personnel brutally beating a naked man in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Monday served a notice to police seeking an explanation. The incident occurred in the Hira Nagar area in Indore after police received information that two men had removed their clothes under the influence of alcohol and were creating a ruckus.
- Country:
- India
Taking cognisance of some police personnel brutally beating a naked man in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Monday served a notice to police seeking an explanation. MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Jain has sought a reply from the police commissioner in ten days, an official of the commission said. After a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday became viral, the ASI and two constables who were allegedly involved in kicking and dragging the man were suspended. The incident occurred in the Hira Nagar area in Indore after police received information that two men had removed their clothes under the influence of alcohol and were creating a ruckus. One of the two abused a policeman and held his baton, due to which the police personnel lost their cool, a police officer had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chiranjeevi's look from 'Bhola Shankar' unveiled on Mahashivratri
Ton up Chirag, Jackson take Saurashtra to 343-7 against Goa
RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank
RBI cancels licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank, Sangli
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana celebrates Women's Day with her children in London