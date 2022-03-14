Left Menu

9 held for post-poll violence in Odisha

14-03-2022
Nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the post-poll violence in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

There has, however, been no breakthrough yet in the violence at Kendupadar in Gangapur on Saturday night, in which an elected ward member was killed and four others were injured.

On Sunday night, there was a clash between the BJD and BJP supporters at Hinjalakuda in Ganjam district in which eight people were injured, five of them seriously.

The dispute was over bursting of crackers to celebrate the victory of a ruling BJD worker as the chairperson of Sorada block. ''We have arrested nine persons for their involvement in the clash,'' Badagada inspector Suraj Jhankar said.

A search is on for more suspects, he said.

Bhanjanagar subdivisional police officer S S Mishra said a few suspects have been detained in the Kendupadar clash and an investigation is on to identify others who were involved in it.

Another clash had occurred in Aska block after a heated argument on casting of votes in the election for the panchayat samiti chairperson on Saturday but none have yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

