Russian, Iranian foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, nuclear deal on Tuesday

14-03-2022
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will on Tuesday discuss the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing international talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian news agency RIA said on Monday.

