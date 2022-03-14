Russian, Iranian foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, nuclear deal on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:08 IST
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will on Tuesday discuss the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing international talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian news agency RIA said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Iranian
- Iran
- Ukraine
- Hossein Amirabdollahian
- Sergei Lavrov
