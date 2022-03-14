Left Menu

Britain shocked by Saudi mass execution - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:15 IST
Britain said on Monday it was shocked by the execution of 81 men in Saudi Arabia last week, stressing that it strongly opposed the death penalty in all circumstances.

"We are shocked by the execution of 81 individuals," foreign office minister Amanda Milling said.

"We will continue to raise UK concerns with Saudi counterparts through our ministerial and diplomatic channels and seek further clarification on the details of these cases. No aspect of our relationship with Saudi Arabia prevents us from speaking frankly about human rights."

