J-K: Hizb module involved in killing of sarpanch busted, 3 held

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module was busted on Monday with arrest of its three militant associates allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Kulgam district, police here said.

The militants were arrested for allegedly killing sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in Kulgam on Friday night.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar shared the information of the arrests on Twitter.

He said police seized incriminating material as well as the vehicles used in the commission of the crime.

“During #investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM #terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli,” Kumar said in the tweet. Police had earlier said that Mir was given accommodation in a secure hotel in Srinagar, but he left it and reached his home without informing authorities. During the investigation, it was learnt that Farooq Nali alias Umer, an active terrorist of HM, a proscribed terror outfit, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the PRI members of Kulgam, a spokesperson said. “On their directions, Nali identified the target and gave direction accordingly to active HM terrorists namely Mushtaq Itoo alias Faizan, and Zubair Sofi alias Farhan, to execute the terror act,” he said. He said the members were given instructions to execute the target with support of their associates -- Danish Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mohanpora Kulgam, Faisal Hameed Wagay, a resident of Adoora Kulgam, and Nisar Rashid Bhat, a resident of Tengpora Shopian.

The militants were directed to conduct a reccee of the Sarpanch's presence at his house, arrange transport, and provide logistics to execute the terror act, he said.

Two pistols, three pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds, two grenades, an AK magazine, 15 AK-47 rounds, and other incriminating materials were also recovered from the possession of the accused, he said. The spokesperson said the incident is being investigated and more arrests and recoveries are expected.

