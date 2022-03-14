Left Menu

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:21 IST
In close contact with India, China, France and others on mediation efforts to bring end to war in Ukraine: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he was in “close contact” with India and a number of other countries on “mediation efforts” to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Voicing deep concern that “Ukraine” is on fire and the country is being “decimated” before the eyes of the world, Guterres asserted that it is time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace.

“I have been in close contact with a number of countries -- including China, France, Germany, India, Israel and Turkey – on mediation efforts to bring an end to this war,” Guterres told reporters here.

“The appeals for peace must be heard. This tragedy must stop. It is never too late for diplomacy and dialogue. We need an immediate cessation of hostilities and serious negotiations based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law,” he said.

Guterres said countless innocent people – including women and children – have been killed.

“After being hit by Russian forces, roads, airports and schools lie in ruins. According to the WHO, at least 24 health facilities have suffered the attack,” he said.

Guterres stressed that further escalation of the war, whether by accident or design, threatens all of humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

