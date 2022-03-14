Left Menu

Kabaddi player shot dead in Jalandhar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:24 IST
Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday evening by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said.

The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report. Police suspect eight to ten bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player.

They said further investigation was underway.

