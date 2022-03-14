CM must clear stand on Anis Khan death case: ISF MLA

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Mohammed Nawsad Siddique on Monday demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clear her stand on the Anis Khan murder case.

Siddique drew the attention of the Assembly and said, ''Several days have passed since the death of Anis Khan, the real culprits have not been arrested yet. We are not happy with the way the investigation is going on. We want to know the position of the chief minister in the matter.'' Khan’s father has alleged that four persons, one of them in police uniform, assaulted Khan on February 19 and pushed him off the third floor of their home in Amta area of Howrah district, leading to his death.

Siddique noted that the officer-in-charge of Amta Police Station has been sent on leave indefinitely following the incident, and said that Banerjee ''on behalf of the administration must clear her stand on this incident and also inform the Assembly that who took this decision to send the officer on leave''. Meanwhile, Kasim Siddique, a peerzada (cleric) at Furfura Sharif, said that he met the CM during the day and held discussions on Khan’s case, following which Banerjee gave her assurance that the special investigation team that has been formed to look into the matter was doing its job diligently.

The cleric also said that Banerjee has sought some time for the SIT to complete its investigation, and promised that justice would be served in the case.

