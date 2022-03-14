Left Menu

Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan, accused in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Ishrat Jahan, an accused in the northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case. She is a former municipal councillor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:31 IST
Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan, accused in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court granted bail to Ishrat Jahan, an accused in the northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case. She is a former municipal councillor. The Delhi Police Special cell had booked Jahan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged larger conspiracy in the Delhi riots of 2020.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Ishrat Jahan. He had earlier reserved the bail order after hearing the arguments of prosecution and defense counsels. Advocate Pradeep Teotia had argued that there is no evidence against her client that shows her involvement in the case. She was falsely implicated in the case, the advocate argued.

On the other hand Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad had argued that there is sufficient evidence on record to show her involvement in this case. She was involved in the conspiracy, Prasad said. Ishrat Jahan was granted an interim bail for 10 days to get married in June 2020. The court had denied extending the interim bail. Thereafter she had surrendered. She had been a Congress councillor from 2012 to 2017.

She was charge-sheeted in Delhi riots case 2020 in which 53 were allegedly killed and more than 700 were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022