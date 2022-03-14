Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM: DEL38 LD VACCINATION-CHILDREN COVID vaccination to begin for 12-14 yrs from Wednesday; comorbidity clause removed for precaution doses: Govt New Delhi: The COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday.

DEL93 LD KASHMIR FILES More BJP-ruled states make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free New Delhi: More BJP-ruled states on Monday made 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free, even as a war of words broke out between the saffron party and its rivals on the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

DEL87 BJP-GOVERNMENT FORMATION BJP to despatch 4 Union ministers including Shah to facilitate govt formation in UP, 3 other states New Delhi/Panaji: Four Union ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will go into a huddle with the newly elected MLAs over government formation in Uttar Pradesh, and to pick the new chief ministers in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, party sources said on Monday.

DEL54 RSQ-DEF-CCS-AIRCRAFT Def ministry starts process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project: MoS Ajay Bhatt New Delhi: The defence ministry has initiated the process of obtaining the Prime Minister-led CCS' approval for the design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

PAR19 LS-JK-LD BUDGET Sitharaman presents Rs 1.42 lakh cr J&K budget in LS New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented a Rs 1.42-lakh-crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, amid opposition accusations that the government was rushing the proposals through Parliament.

DEL86 JK-2NDLD DELIMITATION-COMMISSION J-K Delimitation Commission makes its proposals public; invites objections till March 21 Jammu: The draft report of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir, which has agreed to restore two assembly seats but ignored objections on other issues from political parties, was placed in the public domain on Monday for suggestions till March 21 following which the panel will visit the union territory for public hearing.

DEL88 CONG-LD MOILY-INTERVIEW Sonia should take 'full control', 'mere culture of tweets' will not take party forward: Moily New Delhi: A day after the Congress brainstormed over its electoral reverses, senior leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday said Sonia Gandhi should take ''full control'' of the party with a free hand to change non-performing leaders, and asserted that a ''mere culture of tweets and social media propaganda'' would not take the organisation forward. By Asim Kamal DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 680 days New Delhi: India saw a further dip in daily COVID-19 cases as 2,503 new infections were recorded, the lowest in 680 days, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

PAR11 RS-FUEL-VAT Nine states not reduced VAT on petrol, diesel: Hardeep Puri in RS New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that nine states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.

BOM29 MH-WAQF-DAWOOD 2ND LD BJP MVA govt appointed men with Dawood links to Waqf Board: Fadnavis tells Assembly Mumbai: Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the MVA government of appointing people with links to fugitive gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on the state's Waqf Board, a charge rejected by ruling coalition partner NCP which alleged that an office-bearer mentioned by him was named to the board when the BJP was in power. CAL3 WB-COUNCILLORS-ASSEMBLY BJP demands answers from Mamata over killings of councillors Kolkata: The BJP on Monday demanded answers from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, over the killings of two TMC and Congress councillors on the previous day.

BUSINESS DEL27 BIZ-LD WPI-INFLATION Feb WPI inflation spikes to 13.11% on costlier crude; food articles soften New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-VIRUS-EX GRATIA-ASSAM COVID-19 deaths: Order regarding ex-gratia payment “very clear”, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said its earlier order regarding ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 is “very clear” and the payment is to be made for each death. LGD5 DL-COURT-LD NSE Court sends NSE ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody in co-location case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the co-location scam case while turning down her request for certain facilities in jail, saying she cannot be treated differently.

FOREIGN FGN30 CHINA-INDIA-PAK-MISSILE-REAX China says India & Pakistan should hold talks; conduct 'thorough probe' into accidental missile firing Beijing: China on Monday said India and Pakistan should hold a dialogue as soon as possible and launch a “thorough investigation” into the recent “accidental firing” of a missile from India which landed in Pakistan's Punjab province. By K J M Varma FGN50 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-5THLD TALKS Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv Lviv: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a new round of talks Monday as Russia's military forces bombarded Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine with a punishing assault that the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for the country's civilians.

