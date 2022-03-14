Left Menu

HC issues notice to MP govt over 1973 law on begging

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:36 IST
HC issues notice to MP govt over 1973 law on begging
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench on Monday sought a reply from the state government on a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of a nearly five-decade-old law banning begging.

The law empowers police to arrest beggars without a court warrant.

A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Rusia and Amarnath Kesharwani issued a notice to the state government, seeking its reply, while hearing the PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by a non-government organization, Matru Foundation. According to the Madhya Pradesh Bhiksha Vritti Nivaran Adhiniyam (Madhya Pradesh Prevention of Begging Act), 1973, police are empowered to arrest, without a court warrant, any person found begging in the state.

This provision infringes upon fundamental rights of a person guaranteed in the Constitution, the petitioner's counsel, Amay Bajaj, told reporters here.

In the plea, the petitioner has sought that the law be termed as unconstitutional and all cases registered under the Act and currently pending in courts be annulled, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022