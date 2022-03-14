Left Menu

In 11 yrs, TMC govt released 574 life convicts from correctional homes

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:36 IST
In 11 yrs, TMC govt released 574 life convicts from correctional homes
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC government in Bengal has in the last 11 years released 574 life convicts who had served over 14 years in correctional home ''after a meticulous background check'', an official release here said on Monday.

Of the 574 convicts, 541 are male and 33 female.

''The government, under the recommendation of state sentence review board (SSRB), West Bengal, has, from time to time, taken a decision to prematurely release life-convicts from correctional homes,'' the statement said.

''Since 2011, following the TMC’s rise to power, cases of 660 life convicts have been recommended, out of which 574, who had served more than 14 years in correctional homes, have been released after meticulous background check,'' it said.

Notably, 145 convicts were released in 2022, the statement added .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022