Germany's Scholz says Ukraine talks must lead to a ceasefire soon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity addressing the war in Ukraine but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire.

"We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make a ceasefire possible," Scholz told reporters after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)