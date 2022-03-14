Germany's Scholz says Ukraine talks must lead to a ceasefire soon
14-03-2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity addressing the war in Ukraine but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire.
"We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make a ceasefire possible," Scholz told reporters after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
