Russia will respond to Slovakia's 'unjustified' expulsion of diplomats
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:49 IST
Moscow will respond to Slovakia's "unjustified" expulsion of three Russian embassy staff, a foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying on Monday.
"This unjustified action will not go unanswered," Russia's Interfax news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
