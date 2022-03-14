Assam-Meghalaya boundary agreement on March 27: Conrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said Assam and Meghalaya would sign a boundary resolving the six areas of difference between Assam and Meghalaya in New Delhi on March 27.

The chief minister indicated there would be a final round of discussion with the central Ministry of Home Affairs before the actual accord is signed.

“The signing of this agreement and the final discussion with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will take place within this month itself. The tentative date which has come to me is March 27,” Sangma said while replying to the budget discussion in the Assembly.

“Therefore, all cabinet colleagues and officials involved in this will be going to Delhi to mark this very important occasion and I am hopeful March 27 will be a historic day where we will be able to come to a final conclusion and sign the agreement on the six locations,” he added.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on January 29 and was submitted to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31, for examination and consideration by the MHA.

Stating that the boundary dispute has been pending for a very long time, Sangma however said the MDA government has been decisive and clear that the issue has to be resolved.

“There is no reason why people in the border area have to continue suffering the way they have been, always living in fear, that somebody from Assam will come in, from the administration, from the police and pick them up, some firing will take place,” he said.

The chief minister added that his government has decided that it will move forward and ''that is the reason why today we are on the verge of signing this agreement.” Pointing out that the Meghalaya High Court had recently passed an order with regards to the case, Sangma said, Talking about the peace talks with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), the chief minister said the state government has been able to get a positive communication from the HNLC, expressing its readiness to have discussion unconditionally and within the framework of the Constitution of the country.

“The Government of India has accepted that and we have named the interlocutor and I am sure with this step, we will once again move towards a positive solution to this issue also ... we cannot say how long it will take or what issues will come out, but this is a positive step towards finding a solution,” he said.

