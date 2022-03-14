J&K: People of Kunan-Poshpora ‘misled’ for years, situation much better now, says Army officer

People in the twin villages of Kunan-Poshpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, where an alleged mass rape incident took place in 1991, were misled by a fake narrative for many years but the situation has improved now, a top army officer said on Monday.

It was alleged that on the intervening night of February 23 and 24, 1991, separate teams of the Army had entered several houses in the two villages, removed men of all ages into makeshift interrogation centres and tortured them. The plea alleged that over 30 women of the villages were raped by these personnel.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kunan, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's Srinagar-based 15 corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey said, people have now understood that they were exploited.

''Ten-eleven months ago, a delegation from Kunan-Poshpora told me they have suffered because they were misled through a fake narrative. They said they were then left alone and ostracised by the people of nearby villages,'' the GoC said.

Lt Gen Pandey said the people of the villages have requested the Army to do something for them.

''They have certain demands, especially for sports development, self-employment generation, training for girls, opening computer centres. I had told them that I will visit (the villages) after fulfilling some of the demands. So, (today) I have kept the promise made to the villagers of Kunan-Poshpora. They have some other demands which will be looked into,” he said.

The army officer, however, said things were getting better.

''The biggest change which I saw here was that parents, who did not allow their daughters to go out in the past, were now voluntarily letting them venture out. It is the biggest change because there is security and safety, and if people think the girls can go out and study, then it is a major progress,” he said.

He said another positive change was that there were no terrorists or terror-related activities reported from Kupwara.

“The first impact of terrorism was on Kupwara district because terrorists used to come through here, used to train here. The people have seen the worst (due to terrorism) and they have understood that how they were being fooled,” he said.

He said the people of Kashmir have to make their children understand that they were “brain-washed” through social media for the benefit of some people or agency.

Earlier, youth in the age group of 20 to 30 years used to pick up arms, but now they know better. So, the terrorists are trying to lure youngsters aged 16 to 18 years.

''This is not a big issue for the security forces. This is an issue for you (the people). Keep an eye on your children and also keep an eye on your enemies, the enemies of your children. Save your children as they (militants) will try take them out to die,” the GoC said.

Asked if there were militants waiting at the launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into this side, the army officer said the forces would foil such designs.

''If they (militants) try, the forces are alert and ready. If anyone wants to come, he is welcome. I am sure the people of Kupwara will inform us if anyone comes and we will neutralise them,” he said.

To a query about the recruitment of local youth into militant ranks, the GoC said the recruitment was down compared to previous years.

Amid a spurt in the attacks on the members of panchayati raj institutions, he said arrangements were being made in coordination with police for their security.

