Nine killed in air strike on TV tower in northern Ukraine, says governor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least nine people were killed and nine more wounded in an air strike on a television tower in Ukraine's northern Rivne region on Monday, Governor Vitaliy Koval said.

"There are still people under the rubble," he said in an online post.

