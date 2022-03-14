Nine killed in air strike on TV tower in northern Ukraine, says governor
At least nine people were killed and nine more wounded in an air strike on a television tower in Ukraine's northern Rivne region on Monday, Governor Vitaliy Koval said.
"There are still people under the rubble," he said in an online post.
