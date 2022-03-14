Left Menu

Erdogan says too early to comment on more Russian arms purchases given Ukraine war

Ankara was continuing to send Kyiv support, he said. NATO member Turkey was slapped with U.S. sanctions in December 2020 over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and had been criticised by Western allies over the move. Ankara has said it was forced to opt for the Russian weapons because allies did not provide weapons on satisfactory terms.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was too early to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of more Russian weapons given Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Ankara would decide after seeing what conditions arise.

Speaking in Ankara alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Turkey had provided military support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to despite its ties with Russia. Ankara was continuing to send Kyiv support, he said.

